Afghanistan-Pakistan war: ACB pulls out of Tri-series after 3 players die; Rashid says ‘grave violation of human rights’

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) has pulled out of the Tri-Nation series involving Sri Lanka and Pakistan after fresh strikes by Pakistan in the border province in Afghanistan killed many. According to a Tolo News report, Pakistan military carried out strikes in the Urgun and Barmal districts of Paktika province while news agency AFP stated 10 people, including two children lost their lives while 12 were left wounded.

The decision to pull out of the Tri-nation series came on Saturday after it was found that three young cricketers were among the dead. “The Afghanistan Cricket Board expresses its deepest sorrow and grief over the tragic martyrdom of the brave cricketers from Urgun District in Paktika Province, who were targeted this evening in a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime,” ACB said in a statement.

The ACB identified the three players as as Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon. The players had earlier travelled to Sharana, the provincial capital of Paktika, to participate in a cricket match. They were targeted after returning home to Urgun during a local gathering, according to the ACB.

“In this heartbreaking incident, three players (Kabeer, Sibghatullah and Haroon) alongside 5 other fellow countrymen from Urgun District were martyred, and seven others were injured. The players had earlier traveled to Sharana, the capital of Paktika province, to participate in a friendly cricket match. After returning home to Urgun, they were targeted during a gathering,” the statement further added.

“In response of this tragic incident and as a gesture of respect to the victims, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to withdraw from participating in the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I Series involving Pakistan, scheduled to be played in late November,” it further added.

Absolutely immoral and barbaric: Rashid Khan Meanwhile, senior players like Rashid Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi welcomed the ACB's decision to withdraw from the Tri-series. “It is absolutely immoral and barbaric to target civilian infrastructure. These unjust and unlawful actions represent a grave violation of human rights and must not go unnoticed,” Rashid wrote on X.

“In light of the precious innocent souls lost, I welcome the ACB’s decision of withdrawing from upcoming fixtures against Pakistan. I stand with our people at this difficult time, our national dignity must come before all else,” he added. Farooqi also took to X to express his emotions.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi wrote to the International Cricket Council (ICC) to keep an alternate plan ready if Afghanistan pull out of the Tri-Nation series. It will be interesting to see how ICC responds to PCB's request.