After 18 years at CSK, Stephen Fleming frontrunner to replace fellow Brendon McCullum as England's new Test coach

After spending 18 years as the head coach of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Stephen Fleming is the frontrunner to be new head coach of the England Test side, replacing fellow New Zealander Brendon McCullum at the helm.

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The news of Fleming's England job was reported by Daily Mail. Known to be one of cricket's great strategists, Fleming was New Zealand's most successful Test captain till date. He played 111 Tests for the Kiwis and won 28 as the skipper of the side. He quit international cricket in 2008.

Also Read | CSK part ways with head coach Stephen Fleming after disappointing IPL 2026

Following his New Zealand retirement, Fleming was signed by CSK during the inaugural edition of IPL in 2008. However, after playing just one season, Fleming went into coaching with CSK being his first team. There was no looking back for the New Zealander since them.

Under Fleming's guidance, CSK won five IPL titles, with MS Dhoni as the skipper. During his tenure, CSK reaches the IPL playoffs on 12 occasions and qualified for the finals 10 times, thus earning them a reputation as one of the most consistent sides in the league.

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Finally, CSK and Fleming parted ways after IPL 2026, where the five-time champions finished eighth. Not just CSK, Fleming also ended ties with Super Kings' other franchises - Joburg Super Kings in the SA20 and Texas Super Kings in the United States - where he was head coach.

Also Read | Brendon McCullum steps down as England men's Test head coach

ECB zeroes in on Stephen Fleming According to the report, Fleming was not ECB's first choice. But after Andy Flower rejected the offer, the former New Zealand captain was zeroed on from the list of nine potential candidates. Englishmen Richard Dawson and Jonathan Trott were also on that list.

Fleming's appointment would reunite him with former national teammate McCullum - still England's white-ball coach - in the coaching capacity. In fact, McCullum viewed Fleming as his mentor during their playing days.

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Not just McCullum, Fleming would also reunite with his fellow New Zealanders Jeetan Patel and Tim Southee in the England dressing room. While Jeetan is England's spin bowling coach, Southee manages England's fast bowlers. The former left-hander is also well known to the English game.

He spent a considerable amount of time in the country both during his playing and coaching days. Fleming captained Nottinghamshire in the County Championship and led them to the title. He also played for Yorkshire.

As a coach, Fleming guided Southern Brave to The Hundred knockouts in 2023 and 2024 editions.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in