After Asia Cup win, Jasprit Bumrah teases move to a ‘third blue team’

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah played an instrumental role as he helped the national side clinch the Asia Cup 2025. After the final, however, Bumrah has hinted at joining a ‘3rd blue team’, the first being the Indian team and the second his IPL side Mumbai Indians.

​In a story on Instagram, Bumrah wrote, “Yes, rumours are true. I am joining my 3rd blue team. Revealing tomorrow.”

​Meanwhile, Bumrah had gained significant traction on social media during the Asia Cup final when he gave Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf a taste of his own medicine by making the ‘plane crashing’ gesture after he dismissed the Pakistani pacer with a toe-crushing yorker.

​Rauf had made the controversial gesture during the last match between India and Pakistan in the Super-4 stage. He was later fined 30 percent of his match fees by the ICC.

​Bumrah had also reacted on Sunday about the Asia Cup final, saying, “It has been exciting. Not very often in a multinational tournament you play one opposition three times, so interesting is the word for me,”

​“Any game, you start from zero. You start with confidence, but you do not go too high or too low. We only focus on our teams, our strengths, our combinations, we do well. If we look at the other team, it does not work well,” he added.

​India Lifts the Asia Cup 2025: ​In a highly contested game between India and Pakistan in Dubai, the Men in Blue finally won the match by 5 wickets with Rinku Singh hitting the third last ball of the game for a boundary.

​While Pakistan had gone off to a flyer, the Salman Ali Agha-led side had faltered in the middle overs as spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav gripped the game. Chakravarthy took 2 wickets while Yadav took 4 wickets in the crucial match and ultimately helped end the innings for a total of 146 runs.