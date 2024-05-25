‘After Bumrah…’: Sanju Samson's big praise for Rajasthan pacer despite IPL 2024 elimination
Sanju Samson analyzed Rajasthan Royals' defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad, highlighting the team's struggle against spin in the middle overs. He also previewed the IPL 2024 final between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders.
Rajasthan Royals suffered a crushing 36-run defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, ending the franchise's IPL 2024 campaign. However, after the match, skipper Sanju Samson was extremely impressed with pacer Sandeep Sharma and even compared him to Jasprit Bumrah.