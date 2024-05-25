Rajasthan Royals suffered a crushing 36-run defeat at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, ending the franchise's IPL 2024 campaign. However, after the match, skipper Sanju Samson was extremely impressed with pacer Sandeep Sharma and even compared him to Jasprit Bumrah.

Speaking to broadcasters after the match, Sanju said, " I am really happy for him. By not being picked in the auctions and coming back as a replacement. the way he bowled, he has definitely delivered. If we look at the numbers, Sandeep Sharma in the last two years, he will be the next guy after Bumrah. He has done a great job,"

In the ongoing IPL season, Sandeep Sharma has played 11 matches, taking a total of 13 wickets at an economy rate of 8.18 and a strike rate of 17.54. In the match against SRH, Sandeep took 2 crucial wickets of Travis Head and Heinrich Klaasen while giving away just 25 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

Samson reflects on loss against SRH:

Explaining the reason behind Rajasthan Royals' loss in Qualifier 2 clash, Sanju said, “It was a big game. I am really proud of the way we bowled in the first innings. We were found short of options in the middle overs against their spin, that's where we lost the game. It's very hard to guess actually when we are expecting some dew or when we are not. The wicket started behaving differently in the second innings, the ball started turning a bit, they used that advantage really well. "

Sanju also talked about the IPL 2024 final clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders on May 26, stating that it will be a great game. He said, “The condition suits both of them, so let's see how they come back again in the powerplay. SRH batsmen are very interesting, they can definitely take the game away. KKR also will be confident, they look very exciting. It'll be a great game, that's what IPL has been giving us for the last 16 years."

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!