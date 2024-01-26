Fortune Barishal terminated Shoaib Malik's contract mid-season in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). The Pakistani cricketer was scheduled to play for the Barishal-based franchise until February 10.

Confirming the termination, Barishal said, "Shoaib Malik won't take further part in this season's BPL." The abrupt termination of the ex-Pakistan captain's contract in Bangladesh was reportedly driven by two main factors: disciplinary problems and apprehensions regarding the no-balls that he bowled against the Khulna Tigers., as per Bangladeshi media sources. The no-ball over against Khulna Tigers During a T20 match against Khulna in the Bangladesh Premier League, Shoaib Malik's three consecutive no-balls raised eyebrows, especially in a format where such errors result in free hits. Social media buzzed with screenshots showcasing his significant overstepping. The over cost Barishal 18 runs, leading to their eventual loss. Unhappy with the situation, the team management, led by Captain Tamim Iqbal, opted not to give Malik another over in that match. Mizanur Rahman, the owner of the franchise went to the extent of demanding an inquiry on Malik's no-balls.

The disciplinary action against Malik

The last nail in the coffin for Malik in this BPL season came when he informed the franchise that he would not be able to rejoin the team before the first week of February.

Malik, who played only three matches in this edition's BPL, reportedly requested leave to spend time with his newly married wife Sana Javed.

Despite committing to rejoin the team before the Sylhet leg, he informed them of his availability only after February 3. This displeased franchise officials, given his contract's expiration on February 10, making his prolonged absence a significant setback for the team.

Notably, Malik a veteran of 528 T20s, married for the third time after getting a divorce from former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza.

