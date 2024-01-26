After divorce with Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's BPL contract terminated over alleged betting charges
Fortune Barishal terminated Shoaib Malik's contract mid-season in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) due to disciplinary problems and concerns about his no-balls, as per Bangladeshi media sources.
Fortune Barishal terminated Shoaib Malik's contract mid-season in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). The Pakistani cricketer was scheduled to play for the Barishal-based franchise until February 10.
The disciplinary action against Malik
The last nail in the coffin for Malik in this BPL season came when he informed the franchise that he would not be able to rejoin the team before the first week of February.
Malik, who played only three matches in this edition's BPL, reportedly requested leave to spend time with his newly married wife Sana Javed.
Despite committing to rejoin the team before the Sylhet leg, he informed them of his availability only after February 3. This displeased franchise officials, given his contract's expiration on February 10, making his prolonged absence a significant setback for the team.
Notably, Malik a veteran of 528 T20s, married for the third time after getting a divorce from former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza.
