 After divorce with Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's BPL contract terminated over alleged betting charges | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Jan 25 2024 15:57:09
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 245.45 -0.30%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.65 -1.11%
  1. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries share price
  2. 1,374.85 -0.54%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 314.85 1.84%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,710.35 0.81%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  After divorce with Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's BPL contract terminated over alleged betting charges
Back Back

After divorce with Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's BPL contract terminated over alleged betting charges

 Livemint

Fortune Barishal terminated Shoaib Malik's contract mid-season in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) due to disciplinary problems and concerns about his no-balls, as per Bangladeshi media sources.

Sania Mirza reportedly filed for a divorce with Shoaib Malik (Instagram/@mirzasaniar)Premium
Sania Mirza reportedly filed for a divorce with Shoaib Malik (Instagram/@mirzasaniar)

Fortune Barishal terminated Shoaib Malik's contract mid-season in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). The Pakistani cricketer was scheduled to play for the Barishal-based franchise until February 10.

Confirming the termination, Barishal said, "Shoaib Malik won't take further part in this season's BPL."

The abrupt termination of the ex-Pakistan captain's contract in Bangladesh was reportedly driven by two main factors: disciplinary problems and apprehensions regarding the no-balls that he bowled against the Khulna Tigers., as per Bangladeshi media sources.

The no-ball over against Khulna Tigers

During a T20 match against Khulna in the Bangladesh Premier League, Shoaib Malik's three consecutive no-balls raised eyebrows, especially in a format where such errors result in free hits.

Social media buzzed with screenshots showcasing his significant overstepping. The over cost Barishal 18 runs, leading to their eventual loss. Unhappy with the situation, the team management, led by Captain Tamim Iqbal, opted not to give Malik another over in that match.

Mizanur Rahman, the owner of the franchise went to the extent of demanding an inquiry on Malik's no-balls.

 

The disciplinary action against Malik

The last nail in the coffin for Malik in this BPL season came when he informed the franchise that he would not be able to rejoin the team before the first week of February.

Malik, who played only three matches in this edition's BPL, reportedly requested leave to spend time with his newly married wife Sana Javed.

Despite committing to rejoin the team before the Sylhet leg, he informed them of his availability only after February 3. This displeased franchise officials, given his contract's expiration on February 10, making his prolonged absence a significant setback for the team.

Notably, Malik a veteran of 528 T20s, married for the third time after getting a divorce from former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza.

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 26 Jan 2024, 03:31 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App