After Dream11's exit, BCCI in search of big giant; How much Indian cricket board wish to earn? Here's what report says

The premature exit of Dream11 has left the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is in search for a lead sponsor on an urgent basis. Dream11, the largest fantasy sports gaming platform, signed a deal with the BCCI in 2023 for three years, but had to take the exit route after the introduction of Online Sports Bill, which banned the real-money gaming.

The exit of Dream11 came just barely few days ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 and the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, which are set to start in the month of September. With not much time left in hand, the BCCI are in search of a new lead sponsor, preferably before these two big events.

Based on an Economic Times report, the BCCI is in search of a sponsor, worth ₹3.5 crore per match in bilateral series, and ₹1.5 crore per match during India's fixtures in International Cricket Council (ICC) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) events, across 140 matches (home and away) for a period of three years covering the 2025-28 cycle.

This values the lead sponsorship rights at ₹131 crore in 2025-26, ₹162.5 crore in 2026-27, and ₹158.5 crore in 2027-28. The Dream11-BCCI deal was worth ₹358 crore with ₹3 crore per bilateral match and ₹1 crore for ICC and ACC events.

Who were BCCI's lead sponsors before Dream11? Before Dream11 came into picture, India's one-time largest ed-tech company BYJU'S sponsored the Indian cricket team till March 2023, ₹5.07 crore per bilateral match and ₹1.56 crore per ICC and ACC match. Earlier, BYJU'S had taken over from Oppo in 2019. The Chinese mobile company had transferred its jersey sponsorship rights, which it had secured in 2017 worth ₹1,079.29 crore.

