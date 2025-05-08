After Eden Gardens, Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium gets bomb threat amid IPL 2025; Security tightened

After Kolkata's Eden Gardens, Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium received a bomb threat amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium is the home ground for 2008 IPL champions Rajasthan Royals.

The bomb threat was sent via email to the Rajasthan Police Commissioner. “We received a bomb threat through email. The mail was then sent to the Police Commissioner. The bomb disposal squad and frisking team have arrived here,” Rajasthan Sports Council president Neeraj K Pawan told ANI.

“The investigation is underway. The stadium has been completely evacuated,” he added. The bomb threat came in a day after India struck nine terrorist bases in Pakistan in retaliation against the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 innocent lives on April 22.

Earlier, the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) received a bomb threat on Wednesday during the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings.