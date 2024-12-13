After Gary Kirsten, 2003 World Cup-winning Australian resigns as Pakistan head coach midway into SA vs PAK series

After Gary Kirsten, Jason Gillespie became the second high-profile name to resign as Pakistan head coach within a span of within a span of a couple of months. Gillespie's resignation comes midway into Pakistan's ongoing tour of South Africa. The visitors are already 0-1 down in the three-match T20I series with a ODI and Test series to follow. The Australian was hired as Pakistan's Test team head coach. He was also given the responsibility of managing the white-ball teams in their tour to Australia after Kirsten parted ways.

Advertisement

Former pacer Aaqib Javed was named as replacement for Gillespie for the upcoming two-match series against South Africa, PCB announced on Thursday. Pakistan will play two Tests against the Proteas from December 26. Aaqib is currently the interim coach of Pakistan white-ball outfits.

It was learnt that Gillespie and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) didn't go well over the review of Tim Nielsen's contract, who came in under the Gillespie's recommendation as the high performance coach of the team. Reports also state that Gillespie's powers were absolved in team selection and involvement in pitch preparation.

Both Gillespie and Kirsten were appointed on a two-year contract before the T20 World Cup 2024 and the PCB had promised a new era for the Pakistan team.

Advertisement

But once Aaqib was brought in as senior selector and PCB granted him full powers including in team selection, the foreign coaches started falling out with the board.