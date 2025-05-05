After Gautam Gambhir, Mohammed Shami receives death threat on email ahead of SRH vs DC clash; here's what report says

After India head coach Gautam Gambhir, veteran pacer Mohammed Shami became the latest high-profile cricketer to receive a death threat via email. The development came in just before the Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Delhi Capitals. Shami is currently playing for SRH in IPL 2025.
Stay updated on all the action from the IPL 2025. Check the IPL 2025 Schedule, track the latest IPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with the Orange Cap and Purple Cap.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.