After Gautam Gambhir, Mohammed Shami receives death threat on email ahead of SRH vs DC clash; here's what report says

Koushik Paul
Updated5 May 2025, 07:02 PM IST
Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Chennai Super Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad - M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India - April 25, 2025 Sunrisers Hyderabad's Mohammad Shami reacts REUTERS/Stringer(REUTERS)

After India head coach Gautam Gambhir, veteran pacer Mohammed Shami became the latest high-profile cricketer to receive a death threat via email. The development came in just before the Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Delhi Capitals. Shami is currently playing for SRH in IPL 2025.  

First Published:5 May 2025, 07:02 PM IST
