After Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill set to replace Jasprit Bumrah as India vice-captain in Test matches: Report

  • New report claims BCCI is planning to replace Jasprit Bumrah with Shubman Gill as the next vice-captain of India cricket team. Gill had taken Hardik Pandya's place as India T20 vice-captain.

Livemint
Updated27 Jul 2024, 08:53 AM IST
India's Jasprit Bumrah reacts after bowling a delivery during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match between India and South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, June 29, 2024. AP/PTI(PTI06_29_2024_000447B)
India’s Jasprit Bumrah reacts after bowling a delivery during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final cricket match between India and South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, June 29, 2024. AP/PTI(PTI06_29_2024_000447B)(PTI)

Things weren't looking that bright for the young Shubman Gill just 2 months of ago when his franchise failed to make it to the IPL 2024 playoff stage while he was also snubbed from the 15 member squad for T20 World Cup. Since then, life seems to have come a full circle for him, as the 24 year old led team India to a 4-1 victory in his maiden international series and was later also named the vice-captain in Test matches.

Also Read | Bumrah on Hardik getting booed during IPL 2024: ’We live in a country where...’

Notably, Gill replaced Hardik Pandya as the new vice-captain despite the all-rounder having more captaincy experience and the credibility of having served under World Cup-winning skipper Rohit Sharma.

Now, a new report suggests that a similar scenario could play out for India in Test matches, where Jasprit Bumrah has been slowly groomed for leadership and has served as Rohit Sharma's deputy in recent series.

As per the latest report from RevSportz, BCCI sources stated that Gill will likely replace Bumrah as new India vice-captain when the selectors announce the squad for upcoming Bangladesh series. This change could also mean that Gill may be seen in the vice-captaincy role during the New Zealand and Australia series later this year.

 

Also Read | Shubman Gill should have been more consistent: Ex-BCCI chief

Shubman Gill is a three-format player: Ajit Agarkar

Notably, India selector Ajit Agarkar had made the case for Shubman Gill to be India's next vice-captain in T20 cricket during his press conference earlier this week. Agarkar explained that Gill is a three-format player who has shown quality over the past year, leading to his elevation.

"This time with the T20 World Cup around, when Hardik got injured, it was a bit of a challenge. At that time, Rohit wasn't playing. He was around and we were lucky that Rohit was available to lead. We don't want that situation again. Shubman is the guy we feel again as he is a three-format player, and he has shown quality over the last year or so. And we have heard from the dressing room," Agarkar added

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

MoreLess
First Published:27 Jul 2024, 08:53 AM IST
HomeSportsCricket NewsAfter Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill set to replace Jasprit Bumrah as India vice-captain in Test matches: Report

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    162.60
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    5.15 (3.27%)

    Ashok Leyland

    246.35
    03:58 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    13.9 (5.98%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.55
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -0.3 (-0.17%)

    Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

    442.55
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    -4.6 (-1.03%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Shriram Finance

    2,925.30
    03:54 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    245 (9.14%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments

    91.27
    03:59 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    6.92 (8.2%)

    Solar Industries India

    10,972.85
    03:57 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    756.25 (7.4%)

    Amara Raja Energy & Mobility

    1,680.05
    03:29 PM | 26 JUL 2024
    114.35 (7.3%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      70,311.00-99.00
      Chennai
      70,107.00447.00
      Delhi
      69,221.00-166.00
      Kolkata
      69,221.00-575.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Sports

      More From Popular in Sports
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue