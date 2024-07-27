After Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill set to replace Jasprit Bumrah as India vice-captain in Test matches: Report

Things weren't looking that bright for the young Shubman Gill just 2 months of ago when his franchise failed to make it to the IPL 2024 playoff stage while he was also snubbed from the 15 member squad for T20 World Cup. Since then, life seems to have come a full circle for him, as the 24 year old led team India to a 4-1 victory in his maiden international series and was later also named the vice-captain in Test matches.

Notably, Gill replaced Hardik Pandya as the new vice-captain despite the all-rounder having more captaincy experience and the credibility of having served under World Cup-winning skipper Rohit Sharma.

Now, a new report suggests that a similar scenario could play out for India in Test matches, where Jasprit Bumrah has been slowly groomed for leadership and has served as Rohit Sharma's deputy in recent series.

As per the latest report from RevSportz, BCCI sources stated that Gill will likely replace Bumrah as new India vice-captain when the selectors announce the squad for upcoming Bangladesh series. This change could also mean that Gill may be seen in the vice-captaincy role during the New Zealand and Australia series later this year.

Shubman Gill is a three-format player: Ajit Agarkar Notably, India selector Ajit Agarkar had made the case for Shubman Gill to be India's next vice-captain in T20 cricket during his press conference earlier this week. Agarkar explained that Gill is a three-format player who has shown quality over the past year, leading to his elevation.