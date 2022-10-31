After Kohli's post on infringement of privacy, Perth hotel seeks apology2 min read . Updated: 31 Oct 2022, 10:06 PM IST
- The hotel – Crown Towers in Perth – also said that they are working alongside the Indian men's cricket team and ICC.
Hours after Indian batter Virat Kohli narrated an "appalling" experience which he had to endure during his stay in Perth for the ongoing T20 World Cup, the hotel – Crown Towers in Perth – have come out with an statement saying all individuals involved in this incident have been stood down.