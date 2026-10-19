After long rain delay play gets underway on day 2 of second test between South Africa and Australia

GQEBERHA, South Africa (AP) — The sun finally came out at St. George’s Park as play resumed on day two of the second cricket test between South Africa and Australia.

The first two sessions were completely washed out — first thanks to heavy rain and then due to a soggy outfield. The two teams also delayed their arrival to the ground for the same reason.

The ground staff did an admirable job — with the help of sunlight — to get things underway for a final session of play worth approximately 30 overs.

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood didn’t take the field on day two owing to illness. He is expected to be available for the remainder of the test.

South Africa resumed its first innings from overnight 20-2 in 12.2 overs. Scott Boland had taken both wickets on a rain-reduced day one, after Australia had won the toss and opted to bowl.

Boland (3-18) added a third on day two with debutant Marques Ackerman caught behind for six.

Mitchell Starc then struck to remove Matthew Breetzke — also caught behind — for four, leaving the hosts struggling.

Skipper Temba Bavuma was batting on 28 not out.

South Africa is the current world test champions and both teams have an eye on the 2027 final. Australia continued to be on top of the current standings, while the Proteas slipped to third after the defeat in the first test Durban. New Zealand is currently at second.