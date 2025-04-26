After Pahalgam terror attack, Pakistan cricketer says ‘not interested’ in playing India

Pakistan women's cricket opener Gull Feroza has hinted at the venue of the upcoming ODI World Cup, while stating that her team are not interested in playing against India. Pakistan, who are ranked 9th in the world, had recently confirmed a place in the ODI World Cup during the recently concluded qualifiers.

Speaking to PakPassion about the venue of ODI World Cup, Feroza said, “We know this much that we will play in Asian conditions and we are not playing in India. This is clear. Neither are we interested in playing in India,” she said.

“So, wherever it is played - hopefully in Sri Lanka or Dubai - those conditions are similar to the ones you get in Asia. The Qualifiers were at home, and the staff prepared tracks accordingly. Wherever the World Cup games are played, the conditions will be similar to those we have at home. So, our preparation will be according to that, and we are ready for that,” the opening batter added.

BCCI to host women's ODI World Cup: Notably, the Indian cricket board, the BCCI, is the official host of the ODI World Cup in September-October. However, with the ICC allowing a hybrid model for India-Pakistan matches, it has been decided that the marquee tournament will be held at a neutral venue.

Tensions between the two neighbours have been on the rise after the recent terror attack in Pahalgram, Kashmir, which left 26 civilians dead. Former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly has gone so far as to suggest that cricket ties with Pakistan should be severed, but the BCCI is yet to take a final decision.