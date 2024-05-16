After Rahul Dravid, who is likely to be India's men's cricket team coach?

India's men's cricket team is poised for a new head coach as Rahul Dravid , the current coach, has notified the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that he wants to step down from the role after the T20 World Cup ends in June. As per reports, Dravid informed the BCCI hierarchy about his decision ahead of the IPL season.

The BCCI, on Monday, has officially invited applications for the position, setting a deadline of May 27. BCCI secretary Jay Shah also stressed that if Dravid wishes for an extension, he would ‘have to reapply’.

Dravid, appointed India's head coach in 2021, led the team to the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup runner-up. Following the announcement, several senior players in the team requested him to consider the for the Test team for at least a year. But, he declined.

Who will be the next men's cricket team's coach?

Reports also cited VVS Laxman – the head coach at the National Cricket Academy – is also unwilling to take up the role.

The 49-year-old has been NCA's head for past three years and is overseeing the development of next batch of Indian cricketers through board's pathways system (India A and India U19).

He has also had experience of coaching the senior team when Dravid was on leave. The Indian team under his guidance played in the Asian Games, bilateral T20s versus Australia at home and away series in England, New Zealand and Ireland.

Meanwhile, there are speculation that BCCI is considering Stephen Fleming, Chennai Super Kings' successful coach, as a potential successor to Rahul Dravid for the Indian cricket team's head coach position.

The Indian Express reported BCCI's interest citing Fleming's management skills and achievements. However, CSK's CEO denied any such talks, stating there's been no communication with Fleming regarding the matter.

"I have not heard anything like this. There has been no communication from Stephen Fleming to CSK either," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told Sports Now.

