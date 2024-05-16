After Rahul Dravid, who is likely to be India's men's cricket team coach?
Rahul Dravid, the current coach of India's men's cricket team, plans to step down after the T20 World Cup. BCCI has invited applications for the head coach position with a deadline of May 27. Speculations suggest Stephen Fleming as a potential successor.
India's men's cricket team is poised for a new head coach as Rahul Dravid, the current coach, has notified the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that he wants to step down from the role after the T20 World Cup ends in June. As per reports, Dravid informed the BCCI hierarchy about his decision ahead of the IPL season.