With just a couple of days left for the Boxing Day Test between Rohit Sharma-led Indian Cricket Team and Pat Cummins-led Australia at Melbourne in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy, the Ravindra Jadeja press conference controversy reportedly led to the cancellation of a planned T20 match between the media personnel of the two countries.

According to a report by The Age, during the presser before the 4th Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, India's all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was addressing the media. Allegedly, he refused to answer questions in English and reportedly left the media arrangement before the reporters from Australia could ask him their questions.

On the contrary, the Indian media contingent and the team's media manager deny the allegations.

Following the reported incident on Saturday, the planned T20 match between the media personnel of the two countries was boycotted and eventually was called off. Cricket Australia had arranged the fixture.

Other allegations: The Age further reported that India's backroom team members, along with travelling media, decided to boycott the T20 match that was scheduled to take place on Sunday afternoon at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. It was later called off.

Allegations say that Team India's media manager pulled out of the fixture and this prompted a few other members to withdraw their names. After this, the number of players were not enough for the match to take place.

What Indian journalists say? However, some Indian reporters claimed that the media event was called only for travelling journalists.

On the issue of Ravindra Jadeja's press controversy, the Indian reporters claimed that the player was asked questions in Hindi, and he followed suit. But, they also added that Jadeja didn't refuse to speak in English as suggested by Australian media.