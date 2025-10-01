After record-breaking prize money pool, ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 marks highest-ever attendance

History was made at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 opening ceremony in Guwahati. The opening match between India and Sri Lanka drew 22,843 fans, the highest-ever attendance for group-stage matches in any Women’s World Cup.

The ceremony, starting at 2 PM , honoured both women’s cricket and Assam’s cultural heritage. It reflected the state’s grief over the late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg.

The ceremony paid a moving tribute to Zubeen Garg. Shreya performed some of Zubeen’s most popular songs.

The opening ceremony at Barsapara Cricket Stadium also featured performances by singer Papon and the Shillong Chamber Choir.

The previous record for attendance, 15,935, was set during the India-Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup clash in 2024.

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: Prize money This milestone adds to the many firsts of the 2025 tournament. The 13th edition offers the biggest prize money pool in women’s cricket history, $13.88 million (over ₹123 crore).

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 winners will receive $4.48 million (nearly ₹40 crore), a huge rise from the $1.32 million ( ₹12 crore) Australia won in 2022.

The runners-up will get 2.24 million ( ₹20 crore), compared to $600,000 ( ₹5.2 crore) given to England three years ago. Losing semi-finalists will earn $1.12 million ( ₹10 crore) each, up from $300,000 ( ₹2.6 crore) in 2022.

Group-stage teams are guaranteed $250,000 ( ₹2.2 crore). Every group-stage win will add $34,314 ( ₹30 lakh). Teams finishing 5th and 6th will receive $700,000 ( ₹6.2 crore) each. The 7th and 8th place finishers will earn $280,000 ( ₹2.48 crore).

India start with win India began their ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 campaign with a 59-run win against Sri Lanka in Guwahati. Batting first, India were in deep trouble at 124/6. Smriti Mandhana fell early, and Sri Lankan orthodox spinner Inoka Ranaweera triggered a collapse with four wickets.

However, Amanjot Kaur and Deepti Sharma rescued the innings with a vital 103-run stand. Sneh Rana’s late cameo pushed the score to 269 in 47 overs. Sri Lanka had their chances but dropped four crucial catches.

Chasing a DLS target of 271, Chamari Athapaththu gave a brisk start. Yet, her dismissal slowed the innings. At 167/6 after 34 overs, Sri Lanka were still ahead of India’s earlier position.

Nevertheless, Nilakshika Silva’s wicket sealed their fate as India’s spinners tightened the grip. Deepti Sharma starred with both bat and ball, scoring 53 and taking 3/54. Sneh Rana and Sree Charani picked up two wickets each.