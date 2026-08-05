After Stephen Fleming, another CSK legend in line to join England men's Test team? Here's what report says

Newly-appointed England men's Test team head coach Stephen Fleming has reportedly approached his former Chennai Super Kings (CKS) teammate and colleague Michael Hussey about joining his coaching staff. Fleming, who was the CSK head coach for 18 years, replaced fellow New Zealander Brendon McCullum as England head coach last week after the latter was sacked.
According to a 7Cricket, Fleming has reached out to former Australian cricketer Michael Hussey, asking if he would be interested to take up England's batting coach's role. Both Fleming and Hussey have played together for CSK in the 2008 season. While Fleming took over as the head coach of CSK in 2009, Hussey went on to play for a few more seasons.
Post retirement, the Australian rejoined CSK as a batting coach in 2018. Currently, Marcus Trescothick is serving as the batting coach of England Test team and will continue as an interim head coach against Pakistan in a three-match series in August-September.
Hussey is currently in England as the head coach of Welsh Fire in the ongoing men's The Hundred competition. The Australian has previously worked for England as a consultant during the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup. England won the title on Australian soil that year.
"The first time I pulled on the England shirt it was a little bit strange but after that you get to work with the players, enjoy developing those individual relationships, and forget about what you’re wearing," Hussey had said after England won the T20 World Cup in 2022.
Fleming's first assignment as England Test head coach starts during their tour of South Africa in December. Until then, Trescothick will look after the red-ball team. The three-match Test series against Pakistan starts on August 19 at Headingley. Joe Root will return as England captain after Ben Stokes announced his retirement from international cricket last month.
However, Hussey is yet to get a formal offer from the England and Wales Cricket Board. If Hussey accepts, provided he is offered the role, the Australian will return to England during the Ashes.