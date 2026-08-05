After Stephen Fleming, another CSK legend in line to join England men's Test team? Here's what report says

Newly-appointed England men's Test team head coach Stephen Fleming has reportedly approached his former Chennai Super Kings (CKS) teammate and colleague Michael Hussey about joining his coaching staff. Fleming, who was the CSK head coach for 18 years, replaced fellow New Zealander Brendon McCullum as England head coach last week after the latter was sacked.

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According to a 7Cricket, Fleming has reached out to former Australian cricketer Michael Hussey, asking if he would be interested to take up England's batting coach's role. Both Fleming and Hussey have played together for CSK in the 2008 season. While Fleming took over as the head coach of CSK in 2009, Hussey went on to play for a few more seasons.

Post retirement, the Australian rejoined CSK as a batting coach in 2018. Currently, Marcus Trescothick is serving as the batting coach of England Test team and will continue as an interim head coach against Pakistan in a three-match series in August-September.

Hussey is currently in England as the head coach of Welsh Fire in the ongoing men's The Hundred competition. The Australian has previously worked for England as a consultant during the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup. England won the title on Australian soil that year.

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"The first time I pulled on the England shirt it was a little bit strange but after that you get to work with the players, enjoy developing those individual relationships, and forget about what you’re wearing," Hussey had said after England won the T20 World Cup in 2022.

When will Stephen Fleming begin his role? Fleming's first assignment as England Test head coach starts during their tour of South Africa in December. Until then, Trescothick will look after the red-ball team. The three-match Test series against Pakistan starts on August 19 at Headingley. Joe Root will return as England captain after Ben Stokes announced his retirement from international cricket last month.

However, Hussey is yet to get a formal offer from the England and Wales Cricket Board. If Hussey accepts, provided he is offered the role, the Australian will return to England during the Ashes.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in