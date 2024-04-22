After Virat Kohli, Gautam Gambhir caught arguing with the umpires during KKR vs RCB IPL 2024 match. Here's why
Former India player Gautam Gambhir argued with umpires during RCB match. He tried to convince fourth umpire about a decision, possibly related to a player substitution. Gambhir's on-field clashes as a player are well-known, including with Virat Kohli and Shahid Afridi.
Former India batsman and KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir was seen arguing with the umpires during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) match on Sunday. In a video shared on social media, Gambhir, in an animated avatar, along with KKR coach Chandrakant Pandit, can be seen trying to convince the fourth umpire about something before finally relenting and taking his seat back.