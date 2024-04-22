Former India player Gautam Gambhir argued with umpires during RCB match. He tried to convince fourth umpire about a decision, possibly related to a player substitution. Gambhir's on-field clashes as a player are well-known, including with Virat Kohli and Shahid Afridi.

Former India batsman and KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir was seen arguing with the umpires during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) match on Sunday. In a video shared on social media, Gambhir, in an animated avatar, along with KKR coach Chandrakant Pandit, can be seen trying to convince the fourth umpire about something before finally relenting and taking his seat back. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, the 42-year-old has had his fair share of on-field altercations during his playing days, including some famous ones with Virat Kohli and Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi.

Why was Gautam Gambhir clashing with the umpires? The incident occurred at a tense moment in the match, with RCB threatening to chase down a total of 227, needing 31 runs from their remaining 12 deliveries. In the video shared on social media, KKR captain Shreyas Iyer can be seen gesturing to his dugout with a frustrated look on his face. Soon afterwards, Gautam Gambhir can be seen walking towards the fourth umpire, trying to convince him of something while gesturing at his legs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gambhir appears to be arguing with the umpire over the decision not to allow Sunil Narine to leave the field and replace him with Rahmanullah Gurbaz. However, the umpire stood by his decision and the veteran West Indies spinner had to return to the field for the final two overs of the innings.

Virat Kohli's no-ball controversy: Prior to Gambhir's altercation, RCB opening batsman Virat Kohli also had a heated argument with the umpires after being given out on a full toss. The veteran batsman argued that it was a no-ball and reviewed the decision, and it was later revealed that Kohli was standing some distance outside his crease. Furthermore, the ball was above his waist at the time of impact, but it would have been below his waist had he been standing behind the crease. Following the decision, the former RCB captain was seen arguing with the umpires and even tried to reason with them after the match. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

