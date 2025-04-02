After Virat Kohli, Rinku Singh targets Rohit Sharma; KKR star gets intimidated by Hardik Pandya, Watch what happens next

After KKR's loss to Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025, Rinku Singh went to the opposition dressing room to ask for a bat from Rohit Sharma.

Koushik Paul
Updated2 Apr 2025, 06:20 PM IST
Rinku Singh went to the Mumbai Indians dressing room asking for a bat from Rohit Sharma.
Rinku Singh went to the Mumbai Indians dressing room asking for a bat from Rohit Sharma. (X)

Rinku Singh found himself in the middle of a lighthearted moment when the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star went into the Mumbai Indians dressing room after their loss to the five-time champions at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday in the ongoing IPL.

In a video shared by the Mumbai Indians, Rinku Singh went to the Mumbai Indians dressing room to ask for a bat from India captain Rohit Sharma. The video starts with Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma teasing the Uttar Pradesh batter for asking for a bat from Rohit Sharma.

Also Read | Ashwani Kumar scripts history for Mumbai Indians on IPL debut; find out

“Khud ke naam ka itna accha bat hai, phir bhi bat mangta hai dekho” (He has such a good bat in his name, yet he’s asking for one!)," Tilak Varma said. While Rohit Sharma checked out the bats one by one, Rinku Singh stood on the side hoping the former would offer him one.

Soon, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya joined them and asked whether Rinku Singh came for the bat? This kind of intimidated the KKR batter who said, “Honestly, I just came here to meet him (Rohit).”

Although it is still unknown whether Rinku Singh got a bat or not, but his teammate Angkrish Raghuvanshi went home with a willow, which he showed gleefully at the end of the video.

Also Read | KKR vs RCB, IPL 2025: SRK, Virat Kohli, Rinku Singh groove at Opening Ceremony

Rinku Singh asks for a bat to Virat Kohli

This is not the first time Rinku Singh had asked for a bat from Virat Kohli. It was during IPL 2024, when Rinku Singh went up to Virat Kohli asking for a bat at Eden Gardens when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) came to Kolkata to face KKR.

At that time, Rinku Singh admitted that he had broken his bat while facing a spinner. The KKR batter later received a bat from Virat Kohli.

Stay updated on all the action from theIPL 2025. Check theIPL 2025 Schedule, track the latestIPL 2025 Points Table, and follow the top performers with theOrange Cap andPurple Cap.

Catch all theBusiness News, Sports News,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates

Business NewsSportsCricket NewsAfter Virat Kohli, Rinku Singh targets Rohit Sharma; KKR star gets intimidated by Hardik Pandya, Watch what happens next
MoreLess
First Published:2 Apr 2025, 05:54 PM IST
Most Active Stocks
Market Snapshot
  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
Trending In Market
Recommended For You
    More Recommendations
    Gold Prices
    • 24K
    • 22K
    Fuel Price
    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Popular in Sports

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.