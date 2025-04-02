After Virat Kohli, Rinku Singh targets Rohit Sharma; KKR star gets intimidated by Hardik Pandya, Watch what happens next

Rinku Singh found himself in the middle of a lighthearted moment when the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star went into the Mumbai Indians dressing room after their loss to the five-time champions at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday in the ongoing IPL.

In a video shared by the Mumbai Indians, Rinku Singh went to the Mumbai Indians dressing room to ask for a bat from India captain Rohit Sharma. The video starts with Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma teasing the Uttar Pradesh batter for asking for a bat from Rohit Sharma.

“Khud ke naam ka itna accha bat hai, phir bhi bat mangta hai dekho” (He has such a good bat in his name, yet he’s asking for one!)," Tilak Varma said. While Rohit Sharma checked out the bats one by one, Rinku Singh stood on the side hoping the former would offer him one.

Soon, Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya joined them and asked whether Rinku Singh came for the bat? This kind of intimidated the KKR batter who said, “Honestly, I just came here to meet him (Rohit).”

Although it is still unknown whether Rinku Singh got a bat or not, but his teammate Angkrish Raghuvanshi went home with a willow, which he showed gleefully at the end of the video.

Rinku Singh asks for a bat to Virat Kohli This is not the first time Rinku Singh had asked for a bat from Virat Kohli. It was during IPL 2024, when Rinku Singh went up to Virat Kohli asking for a bat at Eden Gardens when Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) came to Kolkata to face KKR.