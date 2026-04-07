‘Age & experience are no longer barriers’ - Formers hail Vaibhav Suryavanshi & others as youth brigade shine in IPL 2026

The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been so far all about the uncapped stars trying to make a name for themselves among the big boys of world cricket. If 15-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has started from where the Rajasthan Royals kid left in IPL 2025, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) discard Sameer Rizvi is making merry at Delhi Capitals.

In the past 18 seasons, IPL has consistently unearthed new young talents who went on to don the prestigious Indian national team jerseys. The likes of Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma are some of the examples of the talents who have come out of IPL.

In an era where playing fearless is the main motto of all the players, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif opined that the likes of Suryavanshi, Rizvi and others are entering IPL with a belief that they belong to this level.

“What has stood out for me about these fearless prodigies is not just their skill, but their mindset," Kaif told on a JioStar show. “They are not entering IPL hoping to survive, they are entering it believing they belong. That shift in attitude is significant, because it tells you this new generation is growing up with far more confidence, clarity and exposure than ever before,” he added.

"They are comfortable under pressure, they are willing to take the game on, and they are showing that the future of Indian cricket is already very much in motion,” added Kaif, who was considered as one of best fielders in world cricket during his time.

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Anil Kumble all praise for Vaibhav Suryavanshi Having scored a hundred and a fifty in the previous season, Suryavanshi started IPL 2026 with a 17-ball fifty against CSK, Rizvi took this season by storm with scores of 70 not out and 90 in his first two games to take the IPL 2026 Orange Cap currently. Not just Suryavanshi and Rizvi, Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sunrisers Hyderabad's Harsh Dubey and Lucknow Super Giants' Prince Yadav have also stepped up.

In fact, the 21-year-old Raghuvanshi has been the highlight for KKR so far when his experienced peers have flopped. A legend in Indian cricket, former spinner Anil Kumble was all praise for Suryavanshi for the latter's confidence and intent on the field.

View full Image View full Image Delhi Capitals' Sameer Rizvi plays a shot against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026. ( PTI )

"What has really stood out for me is the confidence and intent they’ve shown. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, in particular, has been remarkable. The aggression he brings to the crease, the power he possesses, and the freedom with which he plays make him a very exciting talent to watch in the weeks ahead,” said the former India captain, also an owner of 956 wickets.

Age & experience no longer a barrier Another former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar felt that the age and experience are no longer barriers at this level. “To see so many youngsters not just perform, but genuinely influence games, has been one of the most heartening aspects of the tournament,” Bangar said on the same show.

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