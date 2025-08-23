Age is just a number: At 46, Imran Tahir turns back the clock with historic 5-wicket haul in CPL 2025

Imran Tahir has just proven why he is still one of the best in T20 cricket. His magical performance in the Caribbean Premier League 2025 has created history.

Leading Guyana Amazon Warriors, the 46-year-old leg-spinner destroyed Antigua & Barbuda Falcons on August 23, taking 5 wickets for just 21 runs. Chasing 212, the Falcons were left helpless as Tahir struck from his first ball.

He dismissed Shakib Al Hasan with a clever googly. He followed it up by removing Imad Wasim, Shamar Springer, Usama Mir and Obed McCoy. All the batters were dismissed with leg-spin variations that left them clueless.

Tahir’s brilliance ensured an 83-run win. It etched his spell among the best in franchise history. His 5/21 now stands alongside David Wiese’s 5/30 in 2015 and Sohail Tanvir’s famous 3/5 in 2017.

The CPL 2025 performance was not just a victory for Guyana but also a reminder of Tahir’s ability to turn games single-handedly.

Imran Tahir’s IPL career Since making his debut in 2014, Imran Tahir has played 59 matches while picking up 82 wickets at an average of 20.77. His economy rate of 7.76 shows his ability to control runs in the shortest format.

His strike rate of 16.05 highlights his wicket-taking ability. His best innings figures stand at 4/12, which remains one of the sharpest spells in IPL history.

Tahir’s peak season came in 2019, when he bagged 26 wickets in just 17 games, averaging 16.57. He was instrumental for the Chennai Super Kings, finishing as the tournament’s Purple Cap winner. Known for his unrelenting energy and trademark celebratory sprints, Tahir made an impact even in limited appearances in recent seasons.

Why is Imran Tahir allowed to play IPL when Pakistani players are banned? Imran Tahir is allowed to play in the IPL because he represents South Africa, not Pakistan. Though born in Lahore, Pakistan, he became a South African citizen in 2011. He has played all his international cricket for South Africa.