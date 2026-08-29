Age is just a number! Isle of Man off-spinner shatters 94-year old record in international cricket with figures of 5/10

Joanne Hicks once again proved that age is just a number as the Isle of Man cricketer became the oldest cricketer - male or female - to record a five-wicket haul in international cricket. The feat was recorded on August 27 at the Ilfov County in Romania in a Group B match of the Women's T20 Continental Cup 2026 between Isle of Man and Greece.

Hicks came to bowl in the ninth over after Greece women batted first and already lost three wickets for just 29 runs in the first eight overs. After two byes and a single in the first four deliveries, Hicks cleaned up Lydia Katsimari to start her spell with a wicket.

She got rid of Sofia-nefeli Georgota and Aggeliki-ioanna Argyropoulou in her next two overs, before Alekcandra Kourkoulou and Theodora Parisi-mesimeri also surrendered in front of the Isle of Man off-spinner as Greece were eventually all out for 52 in 15 overs. Hicks finished with 4-0-10-5.

In the process, Hicks, born in March, 1975, became the oldest cricketer to register a five-wicket haul at 51 years and 171 days. Four of her wickets came either bowled or lbw. Before Hicks, the record for the oldest cricketer with a five-wicket haul belonged to Australian Herbert Ironmonger.

At 49 years and 311 days, Ironmonger was the oldest to achieve the feat, which he recorded in 1932 in a Test match against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Ironmonger took 5/6 and 6/18 in the same Test match, as South Africa were all out for 36 and 45. Australia won by an innings and 72 runs.

Isle of Man vs Greece match result For Greece, Argyropoulou top scored with 17 off 36 balls. For Isle of Man, Georgina Ford (2/9) supported Hicks. In reply, Isle of Man needed just six overs to romp home with nine wickets in hand. Libby Moore contributed with an unbeaten 24 and Grace Cottier was 19 not out as Isle of Man reached 56/1 to secure victory. Hicks was named Player of the Match.

The result took Isle of Man to the top of the top of Group B, with two wins in as many matches. Isle of Man will play Norway in their final group game. The top teams in each of the two groups will play in the final of the Women's Continental Cup 2026.

Why Joanne Hicks' show is special? Hicks achievement was extraordinary as it was not her first time taking a five-wicket haul in international cricket. She made her international debut in late 40s and has developed into herself into a vital cog in the side. Now after three years into international cricket, Hicks has achieved something that no one has done before - taking a fifer after the age of 50.