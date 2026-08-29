Age is just a number! Isle of Man off-spinner shatters 94-year old record in international cricket with figures of 5/10

Joanne Hicks once again proved that age is just a number as the Isle of Man cricketer became the oldest cricketer - male or female - to record a five-wicket haul in international cricket. The feat was recorded on August 27 at the Ilfov County in Romania in a Group B match of the Women's T20 Continental Cup 2026 between Isle of Man and Greece.

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Hicks came to bowl in the ninth over after Greece women batted first and already lost three wickets for just 29 runs in the first eight overs. After two byes and a single in the first four deliveries, Hicks cleaned up Lydia Katsimari to start her spell with a wicket.

She got rid of Sofia-nefeli Georgota and Aggeliki-ioanna Argyropoulou in her next two overs, before Alekcandra Kourkoulou and Theodora Parisi-mesimeri also surrendered in front of the Isle of Man off-spinner as Greece were eventually all out for 52 in 15 overs. Hicks finished with 4-0-10-5.

In the process, Hicks, born in March, 1975, became the oldest cricketer to register a five-wicket haul at 51 years and 171 days. Four of her wickets came either bowled or lbw. Before Hicks, the record for the oldest cricketer with a five-wicket haul belonged to Australian Herbert Ironmonger.

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At 49 years and 311 days, Ironmonger was the oldest to achieve the feat, which he recorded in 1932 in a Test match against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Ironmonger took 5/6 and 6/18 in the same Test match, as South Africa were all out for 36 and 45. Australia won by an innings and 72 runs.

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Isle of Man vs Greece match result For Greece, Argyropoulou top scored with 17 off 36 balls. For Isle of Man, Georgina Ford (2/9) supported Hicks. In reply, Isle of Man needed just six overs to romp home with nine wickets in hand. Libby Moore contributed with an unbeaten 24 and Grace Cottier was 19 not out as Isle of Man reached 56/1 to secure victory. Hicks was named Player of the Match.

The result took Isle of Man to the top of the top of Group B, with two wins in as many matches. Isle of Man will play Norway in their final group game. The top teams in each of the two groups will play in the final of the Women's Continental Cup 2026.

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Why Joanne Hicks' show is special? Hicks achievement was extraordinary as it was not her first time taking a five-wicket haul in international cricket. She made her international debut in late 40s and has developed into herself into a vital cog in the side. Now after three years into international cricket, Hicks has achieved something that no one has done before - taking a fifer after the age of 50.

Hicks' first five-wicket haul came in against Malta in August 2024, when she took 5/10, aged 49 years and 162 days old. Almost a week after, Hicks once again took a five-wicket haul against Greece, claiming 5/22 at the age of 49 years and 168 days.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in