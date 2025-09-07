Ahead of Ashes, Marnus Labuschagne finds form in T20 Max

Queensland [Australia], September 7 (ANI): Queensland star Marnus Labuschagne has given Australian selectors a timely reminder of his capabilities, producing a stunning all-round show in the T20 Max tournament. Playing for Redlands, Labuschagne not only scored a century earlier in the competition but also claimed a surprise hat-trick in the final to guide his team to the title, as per Wisden.

In the summit clash against Valley, Redlands batted first and posted 191/6. Labuschagne, opening the innings alongside Sam Heazlett, made 16 off 10 balls before falling to Jack Wildermuth. The star of the batting effort was Jimmy Peirson, who smashed an unbeaten 102 off 50 balls, while no other batter crossed 20.

Defending the total, Redlands had the upper hand early as Valley collapsed to 12/3 and later 32/4. A counter-attacking stand between Max Bryant (76 off 38) and Jayden Draper (26 off 23) briefly revived Valley's hopes, but once Bryant departed at 105, the chase fell apart.

Labuschagne, who had already dismissed Tighe Morris off the last ball of the 15th over, returned in the 18th to deliver the killer blow. He removed Cameron Boyce with a full toss. In the next ball, he produced a stunning googly to dismiss Tom Hallion, sealing a memorable hat-trick. Redlands won by 41-runs

Earlier in the tournament, the 31-year-old struck a brilliant unbeaten 100 off 57 balls against the University of Queensland while chasing 195, though his team eventually lost that match by four runs. In total, Labuschagne played three matches, scoring 146 runs in the tournament.

Labuschagne's international form has been under the scanner. He was dropped from the Australian Test XI earlier this year after an extended lean patch. His last international century came in September 2023 against South Africa, while his most recent Test hundred dates back to the Ashes series in July 2023.

Since his last Test ton, he has gone 16 Tests and 30 innings without a century, scoring 668 runs at an average of 24.74, with seven fifties and a best score of 90.

He hasn't crossed the three-figure mark in the last 49 international matches, with 12 fifties in his past 56 innings at an average of 28.74, having made 1,466 runs.