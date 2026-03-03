Ahead of England clash, Pakistan's Mohammad Amir predicts India won't reach T20 World Cup final - Here's why

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has made another contentious remark, saying the Men in Blue will not reach the T20 World Cup 2026 final. Amir had earlier predicted that India would not reach the semi-finals, given the form of the West Indies.

Amir heaped praise on India's opening batter Sanju Samson, who led the team to victory in the virtual quarter-final clash against the West Indies, but noted that the Indian batting line-up is still prone to collapses. The bowling is out of form too, he said, which would be exposed in the next match against England.

“Look, that was my analysis. Sanju Samson played well. But I still believe they are not playing their complete cricket. Apart from (Jasprit) Bumrah, none of their bowlers are in form,” Amir said.

“If you look at their batting, it keeps collapsing. It’s happening in every match. Samson deserves all the credit he gets, even more. The semifinal is coming up, and the match against England will be a good contest. I still believe that India will not play the final,” he added.

Amir made a similar point during his appearance on the Pakistani show Haarna Mana Hai, where he said, "If I analyse it from a cricketing point of view, India are not playing good cricket. Check their fielding. They have dropped at least 3-4 catches and fumbled on the field. Every bowler, except for (Jasprit) Bumrah, has gone for runs. I told you that (Hardik) Pandya never performs against big teams. He went for 40 runs in his 4 overs. West Indies also went after Varun Chakravarthy and the teams in the semifinals play well against spinners. I believe that India are still not hot favourites in the tournament."

Shimron Hetmyer was not out, says Amir Amir also went on to find fault with the third umpire's decision to give Shimron Hetmyer out during the match. The former Pakistani pacer said it was a controversial decision, and he believes that Hetmeyer was not out; if he had stayed at the crease, India might have been knocked out of the tournament.

"I feel that Hetmeyer's dismissal was controversial. I don't think he was out. If he had stayed there a little longer and the score had reached 220–230, India would have been knocked out today," Amir said.