Home / Sports / Cricket News /  Ahead of India vs West Indies ODIs, Shikhar Dhawan, 6 other test Covid positive

Ahead of India vs West Indies ODIs, Shikhar Dhawan, 6 other test Covid positive

Ind vs West India series:  Shikhar Dhawan tests positive for Covid-19
1 min read . 06:38 AM IST Livemint

Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan, reserve opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, and middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer have tested positive for Covid-19 during their mandatory isolation period

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Ahead of the India vs West Indies ODI series, scheduled for February 6, the Covid-19 outbreak has hit the Indian side. Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan, reserve opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, and middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer have tested positive for Covid-19 during their mandatory isolation period.

It is for the second time in one and a half years that Gaikwad has tested positive for Covid-19. Gaikwad had tested positive in UAE during the 2020 IPL. At that time he went for 14- day quarantine and missed the first part of the season in the Emirates.

Besides, net bowler Navdeep Saini, fielding coach T Dilip, security liaison officer B Lokesh and masseur Rajeev Kumar have also tested positive for coronavirus. Saini is on the standby list.

Meanwhile, the All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Mayank Agarwal to India’s ODI squad. As far as Rohit Sharma's opening partner is concerned, Mayank's inclusion makes it clear that team management is not looking at Ishan Kishan or Venkatesh Iyer for the slot.

The Indian cricket team assembled in Ahmedabad on January 31 for the upcoming white-ball series against the West Indies and were going through a three-day isolation period post their break from the South Africa series.

The series starts in Ahmedabad on February 6 with India's 1000th ODI match. It must be noted that all the players had tested negative in RT-PCR when they embarked on their journey to Ahmedabad from their respective cities.

The BCCI medical team is handling the positive cases and the infected persons will remain in isolation till complete recovery is attained.

