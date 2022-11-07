As Pakistan take on New Zealand in this week's semi-final clash, former captain Shahid Afridi has a suggestion for skipper Babar Azam: He should stand aside and give Mohammad Haris his opener slot. Babar Azam has not been able to make a mark in this T20 world cup with his bat. He made a scratchy 25 - his highest so far in this tournament - in yesterday's match against Bangladesh.

"Babar Azam needs to listen to suggestions," former all-rounder Afridi told Samaa TV.

"We need to use Mohammad Haris with fielding restrictions. Babar Azam should drop to number three."

Chasing 128, Pakistan on Sunday was given a steady start by openers Babar Azam (25) and Mohammad Rizwan (32), who put on 57-run stand for the first wicket. Though Pakistan lost some wickets, knocks from Mohammad Haris (31) and Shan Masood (24*) played good knocks to help their team reach the target with five wickets in hand and 11 balls in hand.

Mohammad Rizwan and Babar went into the tournament ranked as the top two T20 batters but neither has managed a fifty in the tournament so far. Rizwan has scored at a run-a-ball rate while Babar, Pakistan's premier batsman, has a strike rate of 61.90.

Pakistan, the 2009 champions, looked set to exit the competition until the Netherlands pulled off a major upset by beating South Africa on Sunday.

Pakistan take on New Zealand in the first semi-final in Sydney. India play England in the second semi in Adelaide on Thursday.

Afridi said Pakistan's top order should play with more intent and be as aggressive as middle order batters Iftikhar Ahmed and Shan Masood.

"You look at Iftikhar or Shan Masood and you can see their intention in their body language, that they are looking to hit the ball. We need that kind of intention, that kind of cricket.

"What's the point of scoring a run-a-ball 30 or 35 if you can't finish the game having used up that many deliveries?" Afridi added.

After the Pakistan match, Babar Azam talked about the wicket the game was played on and mentioned that the pitch was not easy to bat on as it was a bit two-paced.

"It's a team game. Cricket is a funny game. Appreciate my team and the way they played all matches. Pitch wasn't easy to bat on. Little bit two-paced.

While talking about the game, he mentioned his plan to stitch a long partnership with Mohammad Rizwan that did not go according to his liking.

"Me and Rizwan decided to go long, but unfortunately didn't work out. Haris showed aggression, good to see him play. Looking forward to the semifinals. All of us are excited to play," said Babar.