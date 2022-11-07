As Pakistan take on New Zealand in this week's semi-final clash, former captain Shahid Afridi has a suggestion for skipper Babar Azam: He should stand aside and give Mohammad Haris his opener slot. Babar Azam has not been able to make a mark in this T20 world cup with his bat. He made a scratchy 25 - his highest so far in this tournament - in yesterday's match against Bangladesh.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}