Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed on Monday that three players – Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan – have tested positive for Covid-19.

The players had shown no virus symptoms until they were tested in Rawalpindi on Sunday, ahead of Pakistan men’s national cricket team’s tour to England, said PCB. The PCB said leg-spinner Shadab Khan, fast bowler Haris Rauf and teenage batsman Haider Ali had tested positive for COVID-19 despite showing no symptoms and would now go into self-isolation.

The first Test against England at Old Trafford is due to start on August 5.

Shadab is the only established member of the team out of the three. Rauf has played only two T20 Internationals while highly-rated batsman Ali had received his maiden call-up for the England tour comprising three Tests and as many T20s.

All the squad members are being tested for coronavirus ahead of the team's departure on June 28.

Also on Monday, PCB doctor Sohail Saleem said that the England tour in the midst of the pandemic is a "big risk" but a necessary one.

All 29 players will be tested twice for COVID-19 before they board the flight to London. Once the team lands in the UK, Saleem said the players will go through another testing session before they start training in quarantine.

“After every 5-7 days we will be carrying out testing of the players in the UK," Saleem said.

“Three days before the start of the first test another round of testing of all the players will be done and if a player tests positive, he will be quarantined. We have set the protocol with the England and Wales Cricket Board."

Pakistan cricketers haven’t played any competitive games since March 17 when the Pakistan Super League was suspended due to the pandemic. According to Saleem, the players have been mostly confined to their homes.

Saleem also said Pakistan players have to follow the UK government’s protocols in England and will not be allowed to meet their relatives and friends in the UK.

Besides a 29-member squad, the PCB has also named four reserves for the England tour -- Bilal Asif, Imran Butt, Musa Khan and Mohammad Nawaz.

Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza had tested COVID-19 positive last week alongside Nazmul Islam and Nafees Iqbal. Earlier this month, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi had tested positive for the deadly virus.

The West Indies tour of England beginning next month marks the resumption of international cricket, followed by the Pakistan series. Both series will be played in a bio-secure environment.

