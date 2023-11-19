India will take on Australia on November 19 in the ICC World Cup final. Fans are anxious about the weather conditions in Ahmedabad as they expect uninterrupted play at the Narendra Modi Stadium. However, ICC has made sure there is a reserve day for the final.

Reserve Day for World Cup final

Initially, the match officials will try to complete the game on November 19 itself. If adverse weather, like rain, interrupts play, the match could be shortened to a minimum of 20 overs per team. Alternatively, the game can be extended by up to 120 minutes in an attempt to conclude it on the same day.

Should these measures prove insufficient, the Reserve Day comes into play. Unlike a fresh start, the Reserve Day acts as a continuation of the match. If the game already starts on November 19, the scores are carried over. However, if no play was possible on November 19, a full 50-over match would be set to start on the Reserve Day (November 20), weather conditions permitting.

What if no play is possible?

The contingency plans cover scenarios where play is impossible on both the scheduled day and the Reserve Day. For the final between India and Australia, if the match doesn't reach a conclusion even after the Reserve Day, the World Cup is shared between the two finalist teams.

Ahmedabad weather today

Fortunately for cricket fans, no rain is predicted in Ahmedabad. The temperature will be high at 32 degrees when the match starts and cool down to 23 degrees in the evening. With moderate humidity at 69%, players are expected to enjoy the World Cup final. So, expect uninterrupted play in the India vs Australia final match.

