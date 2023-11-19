Ahmedabad weather today: Who’ll get World Cup trophy if rain washes out India vs Australia final match?
India will take on Australia in the ICC World Cup final with contingency plans in place for adverse weather.
India will take on Australia on November 19 in the ICC World Cup final. Fans are anxious about the weather conditions in Ahmedabad as they expect uninterrupted play at the Narendra Modi Stadium. However, ICC has made sure there is a reserve day for the final.
