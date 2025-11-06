Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium likely to host 2026 T20 World Cup final; no clarity on Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has been shortlisted to play hosts to the T20 World Cup final in 2026, read a report in the Indian Express. Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai are the four other Indian stadiums which have been sorted out to host the mega even that starts in February next year.

The 2026 T20 World Cup is being jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The report also stated that three stadiums in Sri Lanka will play hosts to the matches. The International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to make an announcement soon. The development comes in after a meeting was held by the BCCI top officials recently.

In the meeting it was decided that unlike the 2023 ODI World Cup, the T20 World Cup 2026 will be played in fewer cities with each venue expected to get at east six matches. Athough the dates are yet to be announced officially, the tournament is likely to start on February 7 with the final likely to be on March 8.

No clarity on Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium Meanwhile, the Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru continues to be on the sidelines after a stampede on June 4 during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory celebrations. 11 people, including a minor. Since then, Bengaluru was stripped off ICC Women's World Cup 2025, after it was deemed unfit by by the Justice John Michael Cunha Commission.

It is also understood that the BCCI has decided those venues which hosted the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, won't be considered to host the men's 2026 T20 World Cup. That means, the likes of Guwahati, Visakhapatnam, Indore and Navi Mumbai will not be considered.

India vs Pakistan to be played in Colombo Meanwhile, according to the agreement between BCCI and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the India vs Pakistan clash will be played in Colombo. The agreement came into place before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which stated that neither teams will travel to each other's nation for any kind of cricket matches.

