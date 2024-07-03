The Air India special chartered flight 'AIC24WC' carrying Team India on their way back home became the world's most-tracked flight on flight tracking portal Flightradar24 after it took off from Barbados on Wednesday

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), the flight tracking portal posted, “Our most tracked flight right now —🏏 T20 World Cup champions India on their way home".

According to the flight tracking portal's real-time data, nearly 5,252 users were tracking the Air India flight carrying the T20 World Cup winner back home when the story was being written. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Famous YouTuber Mufaddal Vohra also shared the data of trackers (4032) tracking the flight of men in blue on a real-time basis. “The Air India flight 'AIC24WC' carrying Team India is the most tracked flight currently, Vohra said.

It is important to note that the flight's call sign represents India's World Cup triumph, with 'AIC' representing 'Air India Chartered flight' and '24WC' representing the 'T20 World Cup 2024' triumph. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Team India will land in New Delhi on Thursday, July 4, early morning (around 5.30 am). The team has a jam-packed schedule as soon as they land in the national capital.

The team will leave for Mumbai via a chartered flight after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital. The players will be felicitated by the prime minister and will also have breakfast with him.

The Indian Express reported, quoting a source, that the players will have a short open-top bus parade from NCPA, Nariman Point, to Wankhede Stadium. This will be followed by prize distribution, where BCCI secretary Jay Shah will distribute the ₹125 crore prize money. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India beat South Africa by seven runs to win their second ICC T20 World Cup in Barbados. It is Team India's first ICC title in 13 years. However, the Men in Blue were forced to stay confined to their hotel rooms as hurricane Beryl made landfall in Barbados on Sunday and a curfew was imposed for the safety of people.

