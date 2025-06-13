Air India plane crash: Australia, South Africa players pay homage to Ahmedabad victims during WTC 2025 final at Lord's

Players from both Australia and South Africa along with the match officials observed a minutes silence before the start of third day's play in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's in solidarity with the lives lost in the tragic Ahmedabad place crash on Thursday. The players and officials were also seen wearing black armbands as a part of homage to the 241 victims who lost their lives.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a video of the same with a caption that read, “The cricketing world, led by South Africa and Australia, stands together to observe a moment of silence in honour of the lives lost in the Ahmedabad tragedy.”
