Mumbai-born New Zealand left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel becomes third bowler in Test cricket to take 10 wickets in an innings.

He achieved the feat against India in the ongoing second Test here at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Patel returned with figures of 10-119 and as a result, India was bowled out for 325 in the first innings.

'Welcome to the club', said former India spinner Anil Kumble while welcoming Kiwi spinner Ajaz Patel to an elusive list of bowlers taking all ten wickets in a single Test innings.

"Welcome to the club #AjazPatel #Perfect10 Well bowled! A special effort to achieve it on Day1 & 2 of a test match. #INDvzNZ," tweeted Kumble.

Earlier, Australia's Jim Laker was the first cricketer to scalp 10 wickets in a Test innings in 1956 and that was followed by India's Anil Kumble in 1999 against Pakistan

"This is what the dreams are made of, to be out here and go out there and pick up four wickets on the first day is pretty special," he said during a virtual media interaction at the end of the proceedings on Friday.

"I'm really, really lucky to be sitting here with four wickets and I'm pretty happy to be in my hometown. At the Wankhede, it was pretty special for me."

Playing in India for the first time, the 33-year old, who had moved to New Zealand at the age of eight, turned it around for the visitors after a strong start by the Indian openers.

Patel first dismissed Shubman Gill (44) to break a strong opening stand at 80 and then took the prized scalps of Cheteshwar Pujara (0) and virat Kohli (0) in the same over to rattle the Indian top-order.

