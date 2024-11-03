Ajaz Patel makes history at Wankhede in IND vs NZ 3rd Test, becomes most successful overseas Test bowler to...

Ajaz Patel achieved a milestone in the 3rd Test at Wankhede by becoming the highest overseas wicket-taker at a single ground in India, taking 5 wickets in the 1st innings and 4 in the 2nd, exceeding Ian Botham's record.

Updated3 Nov 2024, 12:02 PM IST
Mumbai: New Zealand's Ajaz Patel celebrates the wicket of India's Shubman Gill during day three of third Test cricket match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI11_03_2024_000026B)
Mumbai: New Zealand’s Ajaz Patel celebrates the wicket of India’s Shubman Gill during day three of third Test cricket match between India and New Zealand at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil) (PTI11_03_2024_000026B)(PTI)

Ajaz Patel made history during the 3rd Test between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai by becoming the highest overseas wicket-taker at a single venue in India. Patel surpassed Ian Botham's record of 22 wickets at Wankhede, taking 5 wickets in the 1st innings and following it up with a 4-wicket haul in the 2nd innings.

Ajaz Patel on his Mumbai connection:

Ahead of the start of 3rd test match at Wankhede, Patel had shared some snippets about his special relationship with Mumbai, the city of his birth. He said, "Mumbai is a special place for me, not only because I was born here and have family ties, but because Wankhede was the scene of my greatest cricketing achievement. After taking that 10-wicket haul, I wasn't sure if I'd ever play here again. I'm grateful to the BCCI for scheduling this game and allowing me to return to what feels like home,"

"After the 10-fer, I haven't had as many opportunities to play, but every chance to represent New Zealand is special. Whether it's here or back home, I don't take it for granted. Expectations are high, but my focus is entirely on giving my best in the next Test," the Kiwi spinner added

Ajaz Patel's stunning spell puts New Zealand in driver's seat:

Starting Day 3 at Wankhede, India were in a strong position, needing just one wicket to bowl New Zealand out for an expected target around the 140s. They eventually had a target of 147 runs in the 4th innings, a modest total given India’s star-studded batting lineup.

However, Ajaz Patel turned the game on its head with a sensational 3-wicket haul on Sunday, leaving India reeling at 29/5. Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja managed to stabilize the innings with a vital partnership, bringing the target closer, but Patel struck again, dismantling their stand. As of now, India require 55 runs to secure victory, with 4 wickets in hand and Pant and Washington Sundar at the crease.

First Published:3 Nov 2024, 12:02 PM IST
    Trending In Market

