Ajinkya Rahane announces retirement from all forms of cricket: ‘I feel the timing is right for me to move on’

Veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, almost 19 years after making his First-Class debut for Mumbai. Rahane took to Instagram to announce his decision.

He made his First-Class debut in a match against Karachi Urban in 2007, when the Mumbai Ranji team had toured Pakistan. He scored 143 runs in the first innings.

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“The reality of life is that everything has a beginning and everything has an end. When the time comes, you simply have to respect it and move forward.

"I have always relied on timing in my batting and I have always understood its importance. Today, I feel the timing is right for me to move and announce my retirement from international cricket and all formats,” Rahane said in a video uploaded on his Instagram page.

"From those early days, travelling from Dombivli as a young boy just to practice, I gave this game everything I had. Every single day, every innings, every opportunity I got to bat, the dream was always to wear the India cap. I lived by one simple rule - always put my country and my team ahead of myself.

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“I played this game with complete honesty and I have always believed that if your intent is right, the game will always take care of you. Since the time I made my debut as a first-class cricketer, Indian cricket has grown tremendously and I feel so proud to have been a part of it over the last 20 years,” he recalled.

The 38-year-old explained that while his playing career has come to an end, he is looking forward to helping the next generation of cricketers.

"While my chapter as an Indian cricketer comes to an end, my journey with the game doesn't. I look forward to helping the next generation, sharing the values this sport has taught me and giving back to the game that has given me everything.

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“From starting out as a young player in Mumbai to playing for India, it has been an absolute honour. There have been many wins and losses along the way, but the sheer joy of playing cricket, being part of different teams and creating lifelong memories, that has been the greatest satisfaction of my career,” the Mumbai cricketer stated.

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Ajinkya Rahane thanks BCCI and others Ajinkya Rahane went onto thank the BCCI, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), his IPL franchises and his family for supporting him throughout his career.

"To the BCCI, the MCA, my teammates, my coaches, every IPL franchisee, to Radhika, my entire family, my friends and everyone who stood by me, thank you. And a very special thank you to all the cricket fans who supported me through every highs and lows. Ajinkya means unbeatable, but cricket has shown me defeat many times.

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“As cricketers, we fail more often than we succeed. My team has lost matches. I have made mistakes, but there is one place where I was never defeated and that was in your hearts. Thank you for your love, your faith and your support. Cap number 278, signing off,” he concluded.

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Ajinkya Rahane's international career Ajinkya Rahane played 85 Tests, 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is for India, and last played for the country in a Test match against West Indies in July 2023. He scored 5077 runs at an average of 38.46 in Tests, 2962 runs at an average of 35.26 in ODIs and 375 runs at an average of 20.83 in T20Is.

Rahane led India to a historic Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph in 2020-21 after Virat Kohli returned home for the birth of his first child. India suffered a humiliating defeat in the first Test in Adelaide, wherein they were bowled out for 36 in their second innings. However, the visitors scripted an incredible comeback to clinch the series 2-1.

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Rahane was also part of the Indian team that defeated England in the final of the 2013 Champions Trophy. He was also part of the Indian team that reached the semi-finals of the 2015 ODI World Cup, and the final of the World Test Championship in both 2021 and 2023. However, after a quiet series in the West Indies, Rahane was dropped from India's Test squad later in 2023.

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In the IPL, Rahane played for several teams, including Chennai Super Kings (CSK), with whom he won the title in 2023. He also played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Delhi Capitals (DC), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Mumbai Indians and the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS).

He played 212 IPL matches and scored 5367 runs at a strike-rate of 125.60. He registered 35 fifties and two centuries.