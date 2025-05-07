Ajinkya Rahane becomes the 9th batter to score 5000 runs in IPL. Full list inside

Ajinkya Rahane became the 9th batter to complete 5000 runs in Indian Premier League. Rahane joins an elite list comprising 7 Indian batters and 2 overseas batters.

Suresh Raina was the first batter to reach the landmark. Raina completed 5000 runs in the opening game of the 2019 season against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Most runs in Indian Premier League Virat Kohli - 8509 runs (255 innings)

Rohit Sharma - 6928 runs (263 innings)

Shikhar Dhawan - 6769 runs (221 innings)

David Warner - 6565 runs (184 innings)

Suresh Raina - 5528 runs (200 innings)

MS Dhoni - 5406 runs (240 innings)

AB de Villiers - 5162 runs (170 innings)

KL Rahul - 5064 runs (133 innings)

Ajinkya Rahane - 5004 runs (182 innings)

Rahane is the only batter in the 5000-run club to have played for 6 different teams in Indian Premier League.

Ajinkya Rahane's IPL career Ajinkya Rahane has represented 6 teams in Indian Premier League.

Rajasthan Royals: 93 innings (2810 runs)

Rising Pune Supergiants: 30 innings (862 runs)

Chennai Super Kings: 23 innings (568 runs)

Kolkata Knight Riders: 18 innings (495 runs)

Mumbai Indians: 9 innings (148 runs)

Delhi Capitals: 9 innings (121 runs)

Ajinkya Rahane's only IPL title Rahane won the title with Chennai Super Kings in 2023. Rahane finished runners-up with Rising Pune Supergiants in 2016 and with Delhi Capitals in 2020.

Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2025 Kolkata Knight Riders have taken 11 points from 11 matches in IPL 2025. KKR will reach 17 points if they win their remaining three games (including the game against Chennai Super Kings)

