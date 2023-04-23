Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad led by Ajinkya Rahane, Devon Conway and Shivam Dube defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 49 runs in the Tata IPL 2023 on 23 April.

Playing their seventh match in the Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Sunday, four-time champions Chennai Super Kings gave the home team Kolkata Knight Riders a whopping target of 236 runs to chase in 20 overs.

After losing the toss, when CSK openers landed on the the pitch, it was a scene to remember as people in Kolkata were seen cheering for the guests.

With pitch report predicting favour for the batters, CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway did not disappoint. Both the openers gave a blasting opening for CSK and dominated the KKR bowling attack, especially in the powerplay.

Ruturaj Gaikwad, who scored 35 runs in 25 balls, had to walk to the pavilion in the 8th over as Suyash Sharma showed him the way. But, then came Ajinkya Rahane, along with Conway, gave the ultimate partnership that Eden Garden will cherish forever.

Devon Conway in the 13th over was sent back to pavilion by KKR's Varun Chakravarthy, however, by that time he has done his part and scored 56 runs in 40 balls.

MS Dhoni then decided to send Shivam Dube, and he too set a partnership with Rahane who was on some other form on Sunday. Dube scored his 50 runs in 21 balls before being dismissed by Kulwant Khejroliya. Following this, Ravindra Jadeja arrived to bat and scored quick 18 runs in 8 balls, but then was sent back by Kulwant Khejroliya in the last over. To finish off the innings, CSK skipper MS Dhoni arrived at the pitch who remained unbeaten at 2 runs.

The first innings, where CSK dominated KKR, appeared possible all thanks to Ajinkya Rahane's unbeaten 71 runs in 29 deliveries, where he hit 6 fours and 5 sixes at a strike rate of 244.82. By the end of 20 overs, CSK stamped 235 runs after losing 4 wickets.

For KKR, Kulwant Khejroliya picked two wickets, while Varun Chakravarthy and Suyash Sharma managed to click one wicket each. Apart from that all the KKR bowlers appeared struggling.

Chasing a target of massive 236 runs in 120 balls, the KKR openers couldn't do much and both -- Narayan Jagadeesan (1), and Sunil Narine (0) -- walked back to pavilion. KKR's most reliable batter Venkatesh Iyer and skipper Nitish Rana tried to set up a partnership, however, were sent back by Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja to the bench.

Following this, Jason Roy (61), along with power hitter Rinku Singh (53*) somehow managed to set up a partnership. But, soon Roy was dismissed by Maheesh Theekshana in the 15th over.

After his dismissal, KKR sent his most effective power-hitter Andre Russell who scored 9 runs in 6 balls. Also, the followed up batters – David Wiese (1) and Umesh Yadav (4) – were dismissed soon. By the end of 20 overs, KKR could not chase the whopping 236 target and lost by 49 runs in the homeground. They scored 186 after losing 8 wickets in 20 overs.

For CSK, all the bowlers picked wickets. Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana took two wickets, while Akash Singh, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja and Matheesha Pathirana all clinched one wicket each.

With this win, MS Dhoni's CSK has topped the TATA IPL 2023 points tally. They have now 10 points -- highest till now, while KKR lost its 5 game in this season.