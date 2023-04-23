IPL 2023 CSK Vs KKR: Ajinkya Rahane, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube lead squad to beat Knights Riders by 49 runs3 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 11:34 PM IST
- Playing their seventh match in the Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Sunday, four-time champions Chennai Super Kings gave the home team Kolkata Knight Riders a whopping target of 236 runs to chase in 20 overs.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad led by Ajinkya Rahane, Devon Conway and Shivam Dube defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 49 runs in the Tata IPL 2023 on 23 April.
