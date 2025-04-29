Ajinkya Rahane explains KKR’s route to IPL 2025 playoffs with ‘as simple as that’ solution before Delhi Capitals clash

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) chances of qualifying for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs have taken a backseat after the defending champions managed just three wins from their nine matches so far. While they lost five games, KKR's home game against Punjab Kings was washed out due to rain.

With 16 points (eight wins) being the benchmark, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side need to win all their remaining five games to secure their place in the last four after the league stage. Rahane, too was pretty straightforward with his assessment on KKR's campaign.

“We need to win five out of five, as simple as that. We are looking to play one game at a time and we will move forward accordingly,” said Rahane at the coin toss ahead of their away clash against Delhi Capitals. The Kolkata-based franchise are placed seventh in the points table and the washout against Punjab Kings have made their journey tough.

Despite 16 points being the benchmark for qualification, yet in 10 out of 17 seasons, franchises have made the last four with 14 points. Notably, in 2019, Sunrisers Hyderabad made it to the playoffs with 12 points.

KKR's IPL 2025 playoffs qualification chances In the history of IPL, KKR have qualified for the playoff as many as eight times. They reached the 20-point mark at the end of league stage only twice while finishing on 16 points on four occasions. Only once, KKR ended at 14 and 18 points. Thrice have KKR won the title.

In IPL 2025, winning all the five matches would take them to 17 points, which would be fair enough to advance. A loss would jeopardise their race as it would make them finish at 15 points. At the same time, KKR would need help from other teams.