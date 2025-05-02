Ajinkya Rahane eyes India comeback ahead of England series: ‘Fire is still there, I’m not giving up’

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane has admitted his desire to be back in the Indian colours and play for the Men in Blue. In a recent interview, Rahane said he is trying to focus on the ‘controllable’ things and enjoying his cricket at the moment.

Speaking on Star Sports Press Room, Rahane said, “I would love to be back in the Indian set-up again. The desire, the hunger, the fire is still there. Fitness-wise, I am right up there. I just want to take one game at a time, thinking about this IPL right now, and then, let’s see what happens in the future,”

“I am a guy who will never give up. (I) always try and give my best on the field; give more than 100 per cent. It’s always about that, focusing on controllable things. I have been playing domestic cricket as well and I am really enjoying my cricket at this moment,” the 36 year old added.

“Every day when I wake up, it’s always about what goals I want to achieve. For me, there is nothing higher than representing your country. I want to represent my country. I want to wear those Indian colours again. During (the) off-season, I train for two-three sessions a day. I feel at this moment, for me, keeping myself really fit is really important, recovery is really important,” the KKR skipper further added.

India will next play a four-match Test series against England immediately after the IPL, for which the squad is yet to be announced. While Rahane has fallen out of favour with the Indian selectors, the veteran batsman's recent form may offer a glimmer of hope for a return to the Indian set-up.

Rahane's performance in IPL 2025: In this season of the IPL, Rahane has been amongst the few Kolkata Knight Riders batters who have got going. Coming in at number 3, the KKR skipper has scored 297 runs at an average of 37.12 and a strike rate of 149.24.

Rahane is also the highest run scorer in his side this season with the second highest run getter being Angkrish Raghuvanshi with 241 runs in the 9 matches.