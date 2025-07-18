Ajinkya Rahane makes special request for Shubman Gill & Gautam Gambhir ahead of 4th Test, ‘India should look to add…’

After the Lord's heartbreak, out-of-contention senior batter Ajinkya Rahane made a special request to captain Shubman Gill and head coach Gautam Gambhir ahead of the fourth Test against England in Manchester on July 23.

Chasing 193 runs in the third test against England, India were bundled out for 170, thus losing the game by 22 runs and also a chance to go ahead in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. While Arshdeep Singh's hand injury has added a new selection headache, Rahane urged the Indian management to add another frontline pacer in the playing XI at Old Trafford.

"I felt India missed an opportunity to get that big score on the board in the first innings (at Lord's). And also, I feel going forward, India should look to add one extra bowler - because you're going to win a Test match or a Test series by getting 20 wickets," Rahane opined in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

While Mohammed Siraj has been a regular in all three Test matches so far, Akash Deep came in for the second and third Test. Jasprit Bumrah also played in the games in Leeds and Lord's. Notably, Arshdeep was in contention to make his Test debut in Manchester. In case the left-arm medium-fast bowler from Punjab does not get fit in time, India might play Bumrah.

Gautam Gambhir's love for all-rounders It must be noted that in all three Tests so far, India have fielded at least one seam-bowling all-rounder in the playing XI. While Shardul Thakur played in the first Test without much success, Nitish Kumar Reddy replaced him in the next two games and played a key role by giving timely breakthroughs. Meanwhile, Washington Sundar's four wickets in the second innings of the third Test have made Kuldeep Yadav's return a selection dilemma.

Meanwhile, despite being out of the team for two years, Rahane still wants to play Test cricket for India. On a visit to London during the third India vs England Test at Lord's, Rahane was asked if he still aspires to play for India.