Ajinkya Rahane retires: Virat Kohli hails favourite Test partner as Tendulkar, Sehwag, Pujara lead cricketers' tributes

Ajinkya Rahane has called time on his international cricket career. The former India captain announced his retirement from all formats on Thursday (July 30), bringing to a close a 12-year journey marked by quiet consistency, overseas grit and one unforgettable series win in Australia.

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The 38-year-old scored 8,414 runs across formats for India. In Tests, he made 5,077 runs from 85 matches at an average of 38.46, including 12 centuries. He also played 90 ODIs and 20 T20Is. His last appearance in national colours came during the 2023 Test series in the West Indies.

Ajinkya Rahane announces retirement from international cricket In an emotional video message, Ajinkya Rahane explained his decision with characteristic simplicity. “The reality of life is that everything has a beginning and everything has an end. When that time comes, you simply have to respect it and move forward. I have always relied on timing in my batting, and I have always understood its importance. Today, I feel the timing is right for me to move on and announce my retirement from international cricket and all formats,” he said, signing off as “Cap 278.”

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Australia 2020-21: The defining chapter Ajinkya Rahane’s finest hour arrived when India needed him most. During the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Virat Kohli left after the first Test in Adelaide, where India were dismissed for 36. Rahane stepped in as captain of a heavily depleted side. His century in Melbourne became the foundation of a remarkable fightback that ended with a historic 2-1 series victory, sealed at the Gabba.

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As Test captain in six matches, Rahane never lost. India won four and drew two under his leadership, giving him a rare unbeaten record in Indian cricket history.

Cricketers pay heartfelt tributes to Ajinkya Rahane The cricket community responded with warmth and respect. Virat Kohli, who spent years batting alongside Rahane in the middle order, described him as “the safest pair of hands in the slips” and “my favourite Test batting partner.”

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Sachin Tendulkar focused on the quality that defined Rahane’s game. He wrote that Rahane had shown “composure isn’t the opposite of aggression,” noting that such calmness often gave the entire team the confidence to play fearlessly.

Virender Sehwag called him “one of the most underrated cricketers” and summed him up in two words: “Calm, Solid.”

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Cheteshwar Pujara, Rahane’s long-time partner in the Test middle order, offered a personal note: “Congratulations on a career you can be incredibly proud of, Ajinkya!”

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Ravi Shastri praised him as “one of India’s most committed cricketers,” while the BCCI thanked him for his “immense contribution to Indian cricket and all the memories that will be cherished forever.”

Messages also came from Suryakumar Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah and others, all highlighting his humility, discipline and team-first mindset.

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A career of quiet strength Ajinkya Rahane never chased the limelight. From his early days travelling from Dombivli for practice to his final years fighting for a national comeback, he lived by one simple rule: always put the country and the team ahead of himself. He let classic cover drives, sharp slip catches and steady overseas performances speak for him.

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Also Read | Ajinkya Rahane announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Though his chapter as an India player has ended, Rahane made it clear his connection with the game continues. He hopes to help the next generation and share the values cricket taught him.

Indian cricket will remember Ajinkya Rahane not only for the runs or the famous series win Down Under, but for the calm presence, selflessness and quiet toughness he brought to every dressing room.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.