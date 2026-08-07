Ajinkya Rahane embarks on European challenge after international retirement; joins Amsterdam Flames in ETPL 2026

Barely a week after announcing his retirement from international cricket, former India stalwart Ajinkya Rahane signed for the inaugural edition of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL). Known for his leadership in Australia during India's tour of 2020-21, Rahane joined Amsterdam Flames on Friday as one of their marquee signings.

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Led by Australian T20I captain Mitchell Marsh, Amsterdam Flames already have signed some of the big names like Steve Smith, Tim David, New Zealand's Michael Bracewell. The joining of Rahane adds depth in batting as well as in the leadership group so as to pass on the knowledge to the players from associate nations like Netherlands, Italy, Nepal, Ireland and etc.

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Sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the ETPL comprises six franchise teams, representing major cities in Ireland, Northern Ireland, Netherlands, and Scotland. Rahane's former India team Ravichandran Ashwin is the captain and mentor of Dublin Guardians, which is owned by another former India captain and coach Rahul Dravid.

What Ajinkya Rahane brings to ETPL? Widely admired for his leadership, consistency and professionalism, Rahane joins Amsterdam Flames at a time when European cricket is entering an exciting new phase of development. His arrival underlines the franchise’s ambition to build a world-class brand while contributing meaningfully to the long-term growth of the sport.

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With an international career spanning more than 190 appearances across formats, Rahane is known for his calm leadership, technical excellence and commitment to the game. His decision to join Amsterdam Flames reflects a belief that Europe represents one of cricket’s greatest opportunities for expansion and that experienced global players have an important role.

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Also Read | Ajinkya Rahane announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Ahead of his maiden experience in Europe, Rahane revealed what impressed him about Amsterdam Flames. “Europe is entering an exciting phase and has the potential to become one of cricket’s most promising frontiers. What impressed me about Amsterdam Flames is the ambition to build something meaningful that creates a lasting impact both on and off the field,” he said.

Former Australian captain, Steve Waugh, who is also the co-founder and Chief Cricket Officer of Amsterdam Flames, welcomed Rahane and said, “Ajinkya Rahane represents everything you want in a professional cricketer—skill, resilience, humility and leadership. Throughout his career he has earned enormous respect across the cricket world, not only for his performances but for the way he has conducted himself on and off the field."

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in