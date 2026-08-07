Ajinkya Rahane embarks on European challenge after international retirement; joins Amsterdam Flames in ETPL 2026

Barely a week after announcing his retirement from international cricket, former India stalwart Ajinkya Rahane signed for the inaugural edition of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL). Known for his leadership in Australia during India's tour of 2020-21, Rahane joined Amsterdam Flames on Friday as one of their marquee signings.
Led by Australian T20I captain Mitchell Marsh, Amsterdam Flames already have signed some of the big names like Steve Smith, Tim David, New Zealand's Michael Bracewell. The joining of Rahane adds depth in batting as well as in the leadership group so as to pass on the knowledge to the players from associate nations like Netherlands, Italy, Nepal, Ireland and etc.
Sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the ETPL comprises six franchise teams, representing major cities in Ireland, Northern Ireland, Netherlands, and Scotland. Rahane's former India team Ravichandran Ashwin is the captain and mentor of Dublin Guardians, which is owned by another former India captain and coach Rahul Dravid.
Widely admired for his leadership, consistency and professionalism, Rahane joins Amsterdam Flames at a time when European cricket is entering an exciting new phase of development. His arrival underlines the franchise’s ambition to build a world-class brand while contributing meaningfully to the long-term growth of the sport.
With an international career spanning more than 190 appearances across formats, Rahane is known for his calm leadership, technical excellence and commitment to the game. His decision to join Amsterdam Flames reflects a belief that Europe represents one of cricket’s greatest opportunities for expansion and that experienced global players have an important role.
Ahead of his maiden experience in Europe, Rahane revealed what impressed him about Amsterdam Flames. “Europe is entering an exciting phase and has the potential to become one of cricket’s most promising frontiers. What impressed me about Amsterdam Flames is the ambition to build something meaningful that creates a lasting impact both on and off the field,” he said.
Former Australian captain, Steve Waugh, who is also the co-founder and Chief Cricket Officer of Amsterdam Flames, welcomed Rahane and said, “Ajinkya Rahane represents everything you want in a professional cricketer—skill, resilience, humility and leadership. Throughout his career he has earned enormous respect across the cricket world, not only for his performances but for the way he has conducted himself on and off the field."