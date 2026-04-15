Ajinkya Rahane signals potential shakeup against Gujarat Titans after KKR's winless run in IPL 2026 extends to 5 games

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Ajinkya Rahane hinted at a potential shakeup in their next game against Gujarat Titans after the three-time champions lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 32 runs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at Chepauk.

Coming into the game on the back of three losses in four games, KKR needed to win against CSK to bring their campaign back on track. Opting to bowl first, the KKR bowlers dished out a much-improved show to restrict the hosts to 192/5 after knocks from Sanju Samson (48) and Dewald Brevis (41).

In reply, KKR were never in the chase and paid the price for too much of experimenting. Unlike the previous four games, Rahane dropped himself at no.3, and brought Sunil Narine to open the innings. Cameron Green, who batted at no.4 previously, came as low as at no.6. KKR managed 160/7.

It's not the first time Narine was opening the batting for KKR. In fact, during IPL 2024, which KKR won, the veteran West Indies spinner walked out to open in majority of the games, achieving success. “I think combination-wise, we thought, the combination which we had last game and this was really good. I think it's tough at the moment,” Rahane said post-match.

“Yes, we'll have to sit in the dressing room, think about the combinations. We'll have to make any changes. Sometimes you back the players, if the results are going your way, then it's okay. But if the results are not going your way, then you'll have to think about the combination. But apart from that, I thought it's all about being positive and keep our heads up,” he added.

What's ailing KKR in IPL 2026? Coming into IPL 2026 on the back of a successive Big Bash League and T20 World Cup 2026, a lot was expected from Finn Allen. But the Kiwi opener disappointed with just a double digit score so far. Adding more to that, Green should have his no.3 spot fixed in batting. Tim Seifert can be given a chance at the top replacing Allen.

On the bowling front, Vaibhav Arora, who played a crucial role in winning IPL 2024 for KKR, has gotten the beating in all the games so far. Missing Matheesha Pathirana has been a big problem for the franchise so far. The likes of Umran Malik can be tried in place of Arora against Gujarat Titans. Left-arm pacer Saurabh Dubey can also be an option.