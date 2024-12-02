Ajinkya Rahane frontrunner for Kolkata Knight Riders captaincy in IPL 2025? What happened to Venkatesh Iyer?

Out-of-contention India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane is likely to lead Kolkata Knight Riders captain in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL), which is to start on March 14, 2025. Rahane was bought by the defending champions for just ₹1.5 crore on the second day of IPL 2025 mega auction which was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

After KKR splashed a staggering ₹23.75 crore on India all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, many tipped the Madhya Pradesh cricketer to become the new captain. Even Iyer too threw his hat in the ring.

However, in a turn of events, it is all but confirmed that Rahane will given the captain's armband in IPL 2025. According to a TOI report, Rahane is 90 per cent confirmed to become the new KKR captain, replacing Shreyas Iyer, who was bought by Punjab Kings for ₹26.75 crore. Under Shreyas' leadership, KKR won the title in IPL 2024.

"Yes, at the moment it's 90% confirmed that Ajinkya will be the new KKR captain. He was bought by KKR specifically for the purpose of being a viable captaincy option," a source was quoted as saying to TOI.

The idea behind making Rahane as captain is justified following his recent leadership records in domestic cricket. Handed the tough job in the middle of 2023-24 Ranji Trophy, Rahane led Mumbai to the title before lifting the Irani Trophy too.

Rahane was to lead Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament too but was replaced by Shreyas at the last moment. In case Rahane becomes KKR captain, he will replace his Mumbai teammate ironically.

Earlier, Venkatesh sounded confident when asked if he would accept KKR captaincy if offered. "I have always believed that captaincy is just a tag, but leadership is about creating an environment where everyone feels they can play for this team and contribute. If given the responsibility, I would be more than happy to do it," Venkatesh told Jio Cinema moments after IPL 2025 mega auction.

Rahane's IPL captaincy credentials IPL capaincy is not new to Rahane. Earlier, he led Rajasthan Royals in 2018 and 2019 season, winning nine matches in total out of 24. So far, Rahane has played