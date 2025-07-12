Ajinkya Rahane's message to Ajit Agarkar & Co: 'Still want to play Tests'; batter says got ‘no response’ from selectors

At a time when the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli said good bye to Test cricket, veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane still desires to return to the Indian dressing room in whites someday in the future. Rahane, who has been a prolific run-scorer in domestic circuit over the last couple of years, played last for India in the longest format in 2023.

Having made his debut a decade ago, Rahane has been India's mainstay in the middle order, especially in overseas conditions. The 37-year-old has made 85 appearances for India in Tests and scored 5077 runs, averaging 38.46. He has 12 hundreds in Tests and 26 fifties.

Making an appearance at Lord's on the third day of the third Test between India and England, Rahane desired to make a Test comeback even at this age. “ I still want to play Test cricket. I am really passionate about playing Test cricket and at this moment I am enjoying my moment,” Rahane said in conversation with former England cricketers Michael Atherton and Naseer Hussain for Sky Sports.

BCCI selectors ingored Ajinkya Rahane In fact, it was under Rahane when India beat Australia in the Test series in 2020-21 in the absence of Virat Kohli, who was on paternity leave. The right-hander had led India six times and was the vice-captain in his last series for India in 2023.

The Mumbai stalwart also revealed that he tried to get in touch of the Ajit Agarkar-led BCCI selection committee but got no response. “Frankly, I tried to have conversations with the selectors but I got no response. What I can do is keep playing. I love Test cricket. I love playing with the red ball. It is a passion," said Rahane.