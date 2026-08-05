Ajinkya Rahane's sends brotherly advice for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi; ‘IPL & international cricket are completely different’

Unearthed in the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has dominated the headlines, such that even legendary Sachin Tendulkar endorsing the teen to be seen in whites some day. From becoming the youngest to score a hundred in IPL in 2025 to winning the Orange Cap in the following season to making his senior India debut, life has been no less than a dreamy past one year for the 15-year-old from Bihar.

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Having warmed the benches in first four games of India tour of Ireland and UK, Sooryavanshi's moment came in the third T20I against England when he replaced Sanju Samson in the playing. However, his time in England didn't go as he would have liked with scores of 14, 13, 15 as India lost the series 0-4.

Unlike the flat Indian pitches, Sooryavanshi found it hard against the likes of Jofra Archer on English conditions, whom he would smack a boundary for fun at Rajasthan Royals nets in the IPL. But the Samastipur-born lad bounced back with two fifties in his three games against Zimbabwe to walk away with his maiden Player of the Series Trophy.

Despite Sooryavanshi finding feet on the ground in Zimbabwe, former India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane appeared to give the teen's Test ambitions a reality check while speaking on the Stick to Cricket Podcast featuring David Lloyd, Phil Tufnell, and former England captains Alastair Cook and Michael Vaughan.

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“It's tough to say or comment on right now,” Rahane told Vaughan when asked when Sooryavanshi would play Test cricket. “I don't want to say anything and put pressure on that young kid. Because people are already talking a lot about him. It’s just two IPL seasons.

"What I’ve realised is that IPL and international cricket are completely different. The pressure when you represent your country is enormous. Chasing 70 runs in IPL in 4, 5 overs easy. Chasing the same amount of runs in international cricket is different. So, let him just play his game, let him just grow,” said Rahane, who announced his international retirement last week.