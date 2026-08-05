Ajinkya Rahane's sends brotherly advice for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi; ‘IPL & international cricket are completely different’

Unearthed in the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has dominated the headlines, such that even legendary Sachin Tendulkar endorsing the teen to be seen in whites some day. From becoming the youngest to score a hundred in IPL in 2025 to winning the Orange Cap in the following season to making his senior India debut, life has been no less than a dreamy past one year for the 15-year-old from Bihar.

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Having warmed the benches in first four games of India tour of Ireland and UK, Sooryavanshi's moment came in the third T20I against England when he replaced Sanju Samson in the playing. However, his time in England didn't go as he would have liked with scores of 14, 13, 15 as India lost the series 0-4.

Unlike the flat Indian pitches, Sooryavanshi found it hard against the likes of Jofra Archer on English conditions, whom he would smack a boundary for fun at Rajasthan Royals nets in the IPL. But the Samastipur-born lad bounced back with two fifties in his three games against Zimbabwe to walk away with his maiden Player of the Series Trophy.

Despite Sooryavanshi finding feet on the ground in Zimbabwe, former India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane appeared to give the teen's Test ambitions a reality check while speaking on the Stick to Cricket Podcast featuring David Lloyd, Phil Tufnell, and former England captains Alastair Cook and Michael Vaughan.

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“It's tough to say or comment on right now,” Rahane told Vaughan when asked when Sooryavanshi would play Test cricket. “I don't want to say anything and put pressure on that young kid. Because people are already talking a lot about him. It’s just two IPL seasons.

"What I’ve realised is that IPL and international cricket are completely different. The pressure when you represent your country is enormous. Chasing 70 runs in IPL in 4, 5 overs easy. Chasing the same amount of runs in international cricket is different. So, let him just play his game, let him just grow,” said Rahane, who announced his international retirement last week.

What's next for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi? For now, Sooryavanshi's focus is the domestic season in India. The southpaw has been named as the vice captain of the East Zone side, led by national teammate Ishan Kishan in the Duleep Trophy, set to begin on August 23. As far as his international commitments are concerned, India will next play T20Is against West Indies at home in October.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in